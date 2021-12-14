 Skip to main content
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Scott Holden

Last season’s record: 8-5

2021-22 prediction: Contender

Key players: Archie Lawler, 6-2, Sr., G; Jacob Bey, 6-4, Jr., F; Macky Bonner, 5-11, So., G; Mike Cronin, 6-2, Jr., G; Auri Wright, 5-8, So., G; Oguer Nunez, 5-10, So., G; Braswell Thomas, 6-0, Fr., G.

Outlook: The Caper Tigers are young but experienced. Lawler averaged 16 points last season. Bey (8.7 ppg) and Bonner (9.3 ppg) are also experienced players.

