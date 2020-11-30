Lower Cape May Regional School District switches to 100% virtual instruction on Tuesday

The Lower Cape May Regional School District will be switching to 100% virtual instruction beginning Dec. 1, according to information released by Superintendent Joseph Castellucci.
The school district is taking the necessary precautions to switch to virtual instruction tp prevent the spread of illness due to the recent increases of COVID-19 cases and exposures in the community and in the schools, Castellucci said.
The district will remain closed for in-person instruction through at least December 15th, Castellucci said.
"We will monitor the impact that this virus is having on our community and provide an update on December 14th, 2020 to our families regarding the reopening or extended closure of our schools for in-person instruction," said Castellucci in a written statement.
The basis for this very difficult decision was the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in the region and the staffing shortages in the district due to quarantines, which have created obstacles in the district's ability to maintain our current hybrid mode of instruction, Castellucci said.
"Therefore, as difficult a decision as this was, we have opted to move toward an all virtual mode," said Castellucci in a statement. "Instruction will be a combination of virtual, synchronous lessons and remote, asynchronous work five days per week."
Each school’s remote learning schedule is posted on the district website as is other information and resources, including the district's Tech Hotline, to assist with any connectivity or Chromebook issues, Castellucci said.
"If you need assistance with anything, the building principals are also available to help as well," said Castellucci in a statement. "It is our sincere hope that we will once again return to an in-person learning schedule as soon as it is safe and appropriate to do so."
