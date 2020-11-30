Lower Cape May Regional School District switches to 100% virtual instruction on Tuesday

The Lower Cape May Regional School District will be switching to 100% virtual instruction beginning Dec. 1, according to information released by Superintendent Joseph Castellucci.

The school district is taking the necessary precautions to switch to virtual instruction tp prevent the spread of illness due to the recent increases of COVID-19 cases and exposures in the community and in the schools, Castellucci said.

The district will remain closed for in-person instruction through at least December 15th, Castellucci said.

"We will monitor the impact that this virus is having on our community and provide an update on December 14th, 2020 to our families regarding the reopening or extended closure of our schools for in-person instruction," said Castellucci in a written statement.

The basis for this very difficult decision was the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in the region and the staffing shortages in the district due to quarantines, which have created obstacles in the district's ability to maintain our current hybrid mode of instruction, Castellucci said.