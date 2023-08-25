The Caper Tigers used a 28-point second quarter to take a 35-6 lead into halftime. Isiah Wing scored two rushing TDs in the first half. Braswell Thomas caught a TD pass and returned an interception for a score. Hunter Ray threw a TD and ran in another.
Bridgeton's lone score came on Jeremiah Russell's 82-yard score late in the second quarter.
Bridgeton: 0 6 0 0 — 6
Lower Cape May: 7 28 9 0 — 44
FIRST QUARTER
LCM -- Wing 18 run (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
LCM -- Wing 5 run (kick)
LCM -- Thomas 19 pass from Ray (kick)
LCM -- Thomas 30 interception return (kick)
LCM -- Ray 3 run (kick)
B -- Russell 82 TD reception (conversion failed)
THIRD QUARTER
LCM -- Serra 36 field goal
LCM -- King 25 interception return (conversion failed)
