Lower Cape May Reg. 20, Pennsville 10 — FINAL

Hunter Ray's 5-yard TD pass to Braswell Thomas gave the Caper Tigers (2-0) a 7-3 lead in the second quarter. Lower, which trailed 10-7 at halftime, scored 13 unanswered to win, capped by Isiah Carr-Wing's 16-yard TD at the end of the third quarter. Pennsville fell to 1-1.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today