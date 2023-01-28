 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Cape May 72, Cumberland Regional 34

Macky Bonner scored 23, grabbed six rebounds and had seven assists for the Caper Tigers, who improved to 15-3. Jacob Bey added 16 points and five rebounds for Lower.

Ethan Turner led Cumberland with 17.

