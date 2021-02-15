Lower Cape May 62, Pleasantville 57

Archie Lawler and Mike Cronin each scored 18 for the Caper Tigers, who evened their record at 4-4.
Noel Gonzalez scored a game-high 29 for Pleasantville.
Pleasantville 13 9 14 21 – 57
Lower Cape May 18 12 16 16 – 62
PV – M. Veleus 7, Gonzalez 29, Mitchell 6, Davenport 5, Walker 5, Barnes 3, Mattheuw 2
LCM – Bey 10, Nunez 2, Lawler 18, Cronin 18, Bonner 8, Pierce 6
