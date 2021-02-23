Lower Cape May 62, Bridgeton 54

Archie Lawler scored 25 for the winning Caper Tigers, who improved to 5-4. Jordan Pierce chipped in with 10 for Lower. Domitris Mosley scored 15 for Bridgeton (3-6).
Bridgeton 12 11 18 13 – 54
Lower Cape May 13 17 11 21 – 62
BR: De. Mosley 3, Smith 5, Underwood 8, R. Mosley 5, Bowman 10, D. Mosley 15, Carper 8
LCM: Bey 5, Jamison 2, Lawler 25, Cronin 12, Bonner 8, Pierce 10
