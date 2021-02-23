 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lower Cape May 62, Bridgeton 54
0 comments

Lower Cape May 62, Bridgeton 54

Archie Lawler scored 25 for the winning Caper Tigers, who improved to 5-4. Jordan Pierce chipped in with 10 for Lower. Domitris Mosley scored 15 for Bridgeton (3-6).

Bridgeton 12 11 18 13 – 54

Lower Cape May 13 17 11 21 – 62

BR: De. Mosley 3, Smith 5, Underwood 8, R. Mosley 5, Bowman 10, D. Mosley 15, Carper 8

LCM: Bey 5, Jamison 2, Lawler 25, Cronin 12, Bonner 8, Pierce 10

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News