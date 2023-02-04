Lower Cape May jumped out to an early lead in this Battle at Barnegat game.
The Caper Tigers were up 20-8 after the first quarter and 35-15 at halftime.
Macky Bonner sparked Lower with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Jacob Bey added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ty Bonner had five assists.
Lower improved to 18-4.
