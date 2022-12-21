Lower Cape May 50, Wildwood Catholic 42

Macky Boner scored 15 for the winning Caper Tigers, who improved to 2-0. Jacob Bey added 13 for Lower.
Wildwood Catholic 14 10 8 10 - 42
Lower Cape May 8 12 15 15 - 50
WC-Kates 2, Harper 22, Bean 3, Walker 12, Weaver 3
LCM-T. Bonner 5, Bey 13, Wright 4, Lawler 7, Cronin 4, M. Bonner 15, Thomas 2
