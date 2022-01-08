 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Cape May 39, Southern Regional 31
Lower led Southern by 14 in the second half before the rams rallied to cut the lead to four with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left.

Archie Lawler sank two foul shots and a layup in the final minute to clinch the victory for the Caper Tigers. Lawler finished with a game high 13. Michael Cronin added 10 for Lower (3-5).

Jaden Anthony scored 11 for Southern (2-5).

Southern Regional 5 6 4 16 – 31

Lower Cape May 13 10 9 7 - 39

SR-Schubiger 6, Smith 6, Devane 2, Anthony 11, No. Schubiger 3, DiPietro 4

LCM – Wright 2, Bonnor 6, Thomas 2, Bey 6, Lawler 13, Cronin 10

