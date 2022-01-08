Lower Cape May 39, Southern Regional 31

Lower led Southern by 14 in the second half before the rams rallied to cut the lead to four with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left.
Archie Lawler sank two foul shots and a layup in the final minute to clinch the victory for the Caper Tigers. Lawler finished with a game high 13. Michael Cronin added 10 for Lower (3-5).
Jaden Anthony scored 11 for Southern (2-5).
Southern Regional 5 6 4 16 – 31
Lower Cape May 13 10 9 7 - 39
SR-Schubiger 6, Smith 6, Devane 2, Anthony 11, No. Schubiger 3, DiPietro 4
LCM – Wright 2, Bonnor 6, Thomas 2, Bey 6, Lawler 13, Cronin 10
