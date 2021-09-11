 Skip to main content
Lower Cape May 15, Cumberland Regional 12
Caper Tigers quarterback Hunter Ray scored on a 6-yard run late in the fourth quarter to give Lower the win. Freshman defensive back Braswell Thomas picked off a pass to preserve the victory.

Oguer Nunez scored a 37-yard run in the first quarter for Lower. Kyon Barnes had a rushing TD for Cumberland.

Lower and Cumberland are both 1-1.

