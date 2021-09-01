 Skip to main content
Lower Cape May (0-0 at Glassboro (0-0)

7 p.m. Thursday

Lower Cape May comes off a 4-4 season. Junior wide receiver Archie Lawler caught 24 passes for 342 yards and four TDs last season. Glassboro finished 1-5 last season. Running back Ralph McBride averaged 6.5 yards per carry.

