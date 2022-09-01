 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Cape May (0-0) at Clayton (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Lower finished 5-5 last season. The Caper Tigers return nine starters on offense and nine on defense. Senior wide receiver/linebacker Archie Lawlor made 72 tackles, while junior quarterback Hunter Ray threw for 648 yards last season. Clayton returns 15 starters from last year’s 6-4 team. Senior linebacker Taylor Siciliano made more than 100 tackles last season.

