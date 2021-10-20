Low-key Verstappen heads to Texas atop F1

And yet this title fight with Hamilton has been packed with drama. The two have crashed racing each other twice so far this season, and Red Bull boss Christian Horner accused Hamilton of making a “desperate move” on the opening lap at Silverstone that crashed Verstappen out of the race.

Verstappen was sent to the hospital after that crash, where he slammed into a tire barrier at an impact that broke the seat in his Red Bull and caused an estimated $1.8 million worth of damage.

In their dustup at Monza, the two raced wheel-to-wheel, made contact and Verstappen's car sailed over Hamilton and landed on the Mercedes.

Verstappen said he tries to stay out of back-and-forth between Red Bull and Mercedes because he can only control his own performance.

In Austin, he'll be racing a circuit where Hamilton has a decided advantage. Hamilton has won five of the eight races held on the permanent road course, while Verstappen in five visits has scored two podiums and only finished ahead of Hamilton once, in 2018 when he edged Hamilton for second.