 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lotzeir Brooks

  • 0
110621-pac-spt-millville

On November 5 2021, In Millville, Toms River South visits Millville High School footballl at Wheaton Field. MHS #17 Lotzeir Brooks.

Lotzeir Brooks

Millville

So. WR/DB 5-9 170

The sophomore is one of the state’s top recruited players. Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M are among the 14 colleges to offer him scholarships. Brooks caught 35 passes for 988 yards and 15 TDs last season.

Lotzeir Brooks headshot

Brooks
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News