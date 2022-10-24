 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lotzeir Brooks, Millville

The sophomore wide receiver caught six passes for 125 yards and two TDs as the Thunderbolts beat Cherokee 31-20. Brooks has caught 32 passes for 559 yards and eight TDs this season. Millville (6-2) hosts Lacey Township (3-5) 6 p.m. Friday in a South Jersey Group IV first round game.

