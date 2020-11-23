Loss to the Browns is latest sign the Eagles' arrogance is catching up to them

Worst of all, Wentz seems lost.

He is playing the worst football of his career. Yet Pederson admitted that, if he benched Wentz for Hurts, he would be telling the team that he was giving up on the season.

So, because of the Hurts pick, not only does Pederson not have another skill-position player or offensive lineman at his disposal to help Wentz, he apparently believes the offense would be worse with Hurts at quarterback — hardly a ringing endorsement of the front office's drafting strategy.

And in the primary area where he could lend his struggling quarterback a hand, Pederson refuses to adjust his play-calling to accent the obvious strength of the offense — the run game — over a full 60 minutes.

Has first place ever felt so much like dead last?

"Every year is different," defensive end Brandon Graham said. "I know what it feels like at our worst, and I don't feel this is the worst-worst. Obviously, with our record as bad as it is, we're still a half-game up. It's on us. This is the most on-us that I've been a part of, that we've got to go out and fix it. We've got six games to do it.