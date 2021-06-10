LORI PEPENELLA

Lori Pepenella, 51, of Barnegat Township, serves as the first CEO in the 107-year history of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce. For over a decade, she has represented the Long Beach Island region, serving as a commissioner for Ocean County Culture & Heritage and on the Ocean County Business & Tourism Advisory Board. She served on the charter board for the Ocean County Military Support Committee and was named to the Ocean County College 100 Women Campaign. She has served as a core committee member of the Governor's Conference for Tourism since 2009 and is vice president of the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association, as well as a host of the LBI Region Report weekly radio show. Pepenella is active with the NJTIA, the New Jersey Destination Marketing Organizations, Art Pride and History Advocates in seeking new projects to advance art, culture, history and tourism statewide. She works on economic development projects and serves on the Stakeholder Advisory Board of the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium. Pepenella has been honored as Southern Ocean Rotary's Paul Harris Fellow, an Ocean County Freeholders Tourism Achievement Award winner, honorary commander at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and a Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Woman of Achievement. Since 2020, she has become a trustee for the New Jersey Pro Wind Grantor trust and a board member for the Community Foundation of South Jersey.