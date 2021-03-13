Lopez, Rodriguez say they're still together

J-Lo and A-Rod are still J-Rod.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said Saturday that reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through.
A day earlier, multiple reports based on anonymous sources said the pop star-actor and the former baseball great had called off their two-year engagement. The couple started dating in early 2017.
“All the reports are inaccurate,” said the joint statement Saturday “from Jennifer and Alex,” emailed to The Associated Press by representatives. “We are working through some things.”
The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report that the pair had split.
New hosts for ‘The Bachelorette’ after racial controversy: Chris Harrison will not host the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” following controversy over racially insensitive comments and will instead be replaced by two former contestants, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon said in a statement.
Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will pick up hosting duties for the show’s next season, the statement issued late Friday said.
Harrison stepped down from hosting for “The Bachelor” in February following the controversy connected to an interview with “Extra.” He had defended “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after she was accused of racially insensitive past behavior.
French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony: The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters.
Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings.
“Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”
Masiero, 57, the offbeat star of popular detective series “Capitaine Marleaus,” then took off the dress and exposed messages written on her body. The words on her front read, “No culture, no future.” The message on her back was addressed to French Prime Minister Jean Castex: “Give us back art, Jean.”
