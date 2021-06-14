Look up Tuesday! You may see a NASA rocket launch in the morning.

While you're keeping a close watch to the sky for severe weather early Tuesday morning, you may also catch a scheduled Virginia rocket launch.

The June 15 Minotaur 1 Launch, which will be visible from New Jersey, is scheduled for launch at 7 a.m. from NASA Wallops Flight Facility in the southern tip of the Delmarva Peninsula.

About 30 to 60 seconds after lift-off, the rocket, carrying three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), will be visible in the southern horizon.

This mission, named NROL-111, will be the third small launch United States Space Force mission and the NRO’s second dedicated launch from Wallops in the last 12 months.

Weather conditions will be key, both for viewing the mission in the region and for liftoff itself. NASA has a specific set of criteria to have a rocket liftoff from Wallops Island. In May, the rocket was canceled numerous times from its original May 8 launch due to atmospheric conditions, often minutes before the scheduled liftoff time.