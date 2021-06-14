Look up Tuesday! You may see a NASA rocket launch in the morning.

While you're keeping a close watch to the sky for severe weather early Tuesday morning, you may also catch a scheduled Virginia rocket launch.
The June 15 Minotaur 1 Launch, which will be visible from New Jersey, is scheduled for launch at 7 a.m. from NASA Wallops Flight Facility in the southern tip of the Delmarva Peninsula.
About 30 to 60 seconds after lift-off, the rocket, carrying three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), will be visible in the southern horizon.
This mission, named NROL-111, will be the third small launch United States Space Force mission and the NRO’s second dedicated launch from Wallops in the last 12 months.
Weather conditions will be key, both for viewing the mission in the region and for liftoff itself. NASA has a specific set of criteria to have a rocket liftoff from Wallops Island. In May, the rocket was canceled numerous times from its original May 8 launch due to atmospheric conditions, often minutes before the scheduled liftoff time.
Weather conditions will not be ideal for the launch itself, or viewing. While the rain should be a hundred or so miles offshore at 7 a.m., mostly cloudy conditions are expected between South Jersey and Wallops Island.
Furthermore, a jet streak, an area of stronger winds aloft, will be present over the facility, providing more issues for a safe launch.
Live coverage of the mission countdown is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. on the Wallops YouTube site. Given the delay in the video feed, it is likely that by the time the launch happens on the YouTube feed, the rocket will be visible in the sky.
Watch Now: SpaceX launches first rocket of 2021, and more of today's top videos
Watch as SpaceX launches its first mission of 2021, a dolphin was caught on camera trying to shake off an ancient parasite, how nurses in California are dealing with the surge of coronavirus patients, and more of today's top videos.
SpaceX launched its first mission of 2021 on Thursday as a new Turkish satellite was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The satellite, s…
The common dolphin leaping out the water was trying to shake off a lamprey parasite. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story.
As COVID-19 cases surge across Southern California, nurses at one hospital struggle to cope with the daily death toll on their full units.
Padge the pigeon was found with an injured wing and brought to the San Diego Humane Society by a good Samaritan. The pigeon has now found a fo…
Students at UC San Diego looking for a snack from a vending machine might be in for a surprise.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci