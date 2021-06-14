 Skip to main content
Look up Tuesday! You may see a NASA rocket launch in the morning.
Northrop Grumman Rocket Laumch

A rocket is scheduled to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Tuesday morning, June 15. The rocket may be visible from New Jersey 30 to 60 seconds after liftoff. 

 Joe Martucci

While you're keeping a close watch to the sky for severe weather early Tuesday morning,  you may also catch a scheduled Virginia rocket launch.

The June 15 Minotaur 1 Launch, which will be visible from New Jersey, is scheduled for launch at 7 a.m. from NASA Wallops Flight Facility in the southern tip of the Delmarva Peninsula. 

About 30 to 60 seconds after lift-off, the rocket, carrying three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), will be visible in the southern horizon. 

This mission, named NROL-111, will be the third small launch United States Space Force mission and the NRO’s second dedicated launch from Wallops in the last 12 months.

Weather conditions will be key, both for viewing the mission in the region and for liftoff itself. NASA has a specific set of criteria to have a rocket liftoff from Wallops Island. In May, the rocket was canceled numerous times from its original May 8 launch due to atmospheric conditions, often minutes before the scheduled liftoff time.

Weather conditions will not be ideal for the launch itself, or viewing. While the rain should be a hundred or so miles offshore at 7 a.m., mostly cloudy conditions are expected between South Jersey and Wallops Island.

Radar 7 a.m. Tuesday

The forecasted radar for 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the North American Model. 
cloudcover.poac_ma.png

Forecasted cloud cover for 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NAM model. 

Furthermore, a jet streak, an area of stronger winds aloft, will be present over the facility, providing more issues for a safe launch. 

500wh_labeled.poac_ma.png

Winds at the 500 millibar level at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the North American Model. 500 millibars is about 18,000 feet high. 

Live coverage of the mission countdown is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. on the Wallops YouTube site. Given the delay in the video feed, it is likely that by the time the launch happens on the YouTube feed, the rocket will be visible in the sky. 

