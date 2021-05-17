Look -- it's hundreds of people! MBCA holds first big event since pandemic at Caesars

ATLANTIC CITY — The 250 or so people attending the Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association State of the City event on Monday milled around, sat at tables maskless and ate lunch together while listening to dignitaries talk about the city’s post-pandemic future.
During the event held in the Caesars Palladium Ballroom, Mayor Marty Small Sr. hinted there will be a major announcement Tuesday, possibly about a new ShopRite coming to town through a Casino Reinvestment Development Authority program.
He also gave updates on a number of recently started projects, such as the Showboat’s water park, Stockton Phase 2 and the AtlantiCare expansion.
It seemed so normal — and so unusual at the same time — after the COVID-19 pandemic kept meetings mostly virtual for more than a year.
“We just did corporate tables,” said MBCA co-founder and former City Councilman John Schultz. “We couldn’t put it out to the public. Some people were upset.”
But there just wasn’t enough room for the 500+ people the annual event usually attracts, said organizer Gary Hill. The state still restricts this type of indoor gathering to 250.
Billed as a “Summer Splash” there were beach balls on the tables and the theme was “dipping our toes in the water” for a return to normal.
Last year’s MBCA State of the City event was held in January 2020 at Caesars.
Caesars Entertainment’s Noel Stephenson said it was probably the last event held in the enormous ballroom before the pandemic shut everything down that March.
“This is a great first step,” Stevenson said of the gathering. She said the company expects many more such events coming soon.
Attendees said it was the first time they had been part of such a large gathering for more than a year.
“I’m glad to be out and see friends in the business world again,” Steve Stokes of the Carpenters Union said after saying hello to the mayor.
Small, who is running for re-election after winning a one-year unexpired term of his predecessor Frank Gilliam, gave an updated State of the City speech to the group. Small promised the city is about to burst with new attractions, events and promotions.
His speech was similar to the official State of the City address he gave in February, but he promised it would not go on for two hours, 20 minutes, like that one did.
Still, he covered an immense amount of information.
“As mayor, one of my biggest jobs is being a promoter — getting bullish on Atlantic City,” Small said.
“I just want a shot at a full four-year term like every mayor has had,” Small said at the end of his talk.
