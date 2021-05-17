Look -- it's hundreds of people! MBCA holds first big event since pandemic at Caesars

Last year’s MBCA State of the City event was held in January 2020 at Caesars.

Caesars Entertainment’s Noel Stephenson said it was probably the last event held in the enormous ballroom before the pandemic shut everything down that March.

“This is a great first step,” Stevenson said of the gathering. She said the company expects many more such events coming soon.

Attendees said it was the first time they had been part of such a large gathering for more than a year.

“I’m glad to be out and see friends in the business world again,” Steve Stokes of the Carpenters Union said after saying hello to the mayor.

Small, who is running for re-election after winning a one-year unexpired term of his predecessor Frank Gilliam, gave an updated State of the City speech to the group. Small promised the city is about to burst with new attractions, events and promotions.

His speech was similar to the official State of the City address he gave in February, but he promised it would not go on for two hours, 20 minutes, like that one did.

Still, he covered an immense amount of information.