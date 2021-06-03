LONGPORT Jun 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Borough commissioners were expected to approve an ordinance banning cannabis-related businesses at their June 2 meeting. 0 comments Tags Commissioner Borough Ordinance Cannabis Law Meeting Business Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News More South Jersey towns are banning recreational marijuana this week: A town-by-town guide May 11, 2021 Now that New Jersey has legalized marijuana use and possession for adults 21 years and older, South Jersey municipalities have begun adopting … The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE