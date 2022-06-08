 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LONGPORT

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beach tags: $30 seasonal, $10 senior seasonal, free for active military, veterans and children ages 11 and younger. Beach tags will be available at the Community Building, Monday through Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm. Sales will take place on the beach side of the building located at 33rd and Atlantic avenues.

What to do: Swimming is permitted when lifeguards are present. Surfing is permitted at 12th, 22nd, 28th, and 32nd avenues. Kayaks can be dropped in between 14th and 15th avenues, between 22nd and 23rd avenues, between 27th and 29th avenues, and between 32nd and 33rd avenue’s drainage pipe.

More information: longportnj.gov

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

