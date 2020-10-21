LONG-TIME VOTER AND EDUCATOR

Ethan Tinkler
Age: 52
Hometown: Egg Harbor City, NJ
Occupation: English teacher
Question #1 - What is your first time voting story (when is/was it)?
The first time Ethan Tinkler, 52, of Egg Harbor City, voted "was probably when I was in college."
At the time Tinkler first voted, Jesse Jackson was running for the Democratic presidential nomination. Tinkler recalled that, back in 1988, he was heading to Westchester County in New York, where Jackson came and talked about his campaign for President. Tinkler voted in the primaries, and he voted for Jackson. He didn't win that election -- the Democractic nod that year went to MIchael Dukakis, who lost to George Bush, Sr.
"I don't think I voted when I turned 18 because I remember that I was 19 or 20 when that opportunity came up," he recalled.
Tinkler also remembered that he went to political rallies with some of his friends from college, since his friend group started to qualify to vote.
"I remember students being at Jesse Jackson's speech in Westchester and being very excited about it," he shared, "Climate change really started to become an issue, and they didn't call it a climate change back then.” Jackson was only the second African-American to run in a national presidential race, after Shirley Chilsholm.
Tinkler further recollected the importance of environmental issues during that election, noting that recycling had only just become part of the public consciousness. "Through political action, activists and environmentalists made recycling a lot more accessible to more people in different communities," he said.
Question #2 - What does voting mean to you?
Tinkler emphasized the importance of local elections, noting that, "In general,-- especially when you're voting locally for mayors and city counselors-- it helps you shape your community and let the people know the kind of thing that you do, interested in that is important to you."
On a larger scale, Tinkler shared his belief that it’s important to vote “during the presidential election, since you want to have a voice in making that decision.”
This election is unlike any other, Tinkler noted, as it seems that everyone is involved.
"There are signs in everybody's yard about the mayoral election coming, and there are talks about the city council," he said. Tinkler personally knows many individuals that are running for the city council.
"I think there was a commercial for Joe Biden’s campaign, and I know it sounds very cheesy, but in the commercial, it said that this election is ‘for the soul of America.’ I think that’s very true this year,” Tinkler said, reflecting on his own personal fears regarding the dangers of racism, climate change, and negative impacts on the economy.
Question #3 - Share the tradition of voting in your family?
Tinkler's family used to walk down to the polling location, which was only a few city blocks away from their home, together, voting as a group.
However, this year is a little bit different because his family is voting by mail.
"Back then, we just went to the polling place and voted in person," he noted.
He remembers the first time he took his daughter to vote, and how, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she was particularly invested in the process. Familiar with individuals on both sides of the political spectrum, Tinkler said that both the Republican and Democratic party had changed over the years.
Despite these shifts between the parties, Tinkler has never skipped an election because he thinks all elections were important.
"I think the local ones are as important as the presidential one," he said.
Tinkler shared that often gets his kids involved in voting because he thinks it's important.
"I try not to tell them who to vote for," he said.
Around the election time, Tinkler and his family usually talk about who's running and what their plans are. Tinkler also shared about his past election nights.
"My wife and I work early, and we're older,” he said, “and we don't usually stay up to watch the results. We usually just wait until the morning to see who won. But I’m sure we will stay up this year.”
— Han Ly, For The Press of Atlantic City
