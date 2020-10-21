LONG-TIME VOTER AND EDUCATOR

Tinkler further recollected the importance of environmental issues during that election, noting that recycling had only just become part of the public consciousness. "Through political action, activists and environmentalists made recycling a lot more accessible to more people in different communities," he said.

Question #2 - What does voting mean to you?

Tinkler emphasized the importance of local elections, noting that, "In general,-- especially when you're voting locally for mayors and city counselors-- it helps you shape your community and let the people know the kind of thing that you do, interested in that is important to you."

On a larger scale, Tinkler shared his belief that it’s important to vote “during the presidential election, since you want to have a voice in making that decision.”

This election is unlike any other, Tinkler noted, as it seems that everyone is involved.

"There are signs in everybody's yard about the mayoral election coming, and there are talks about the city council," he said. Tinkler personally knows many individuals that are running for the city council.