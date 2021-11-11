 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Long Branch (3) vs. Ocean City (2)
0 comments

Long Branch (3) vs. Ocean City (2)

South Jersey Group IV semifinal

Who: Long Branch (3) vs. Ocean City (2)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Ocean City

What’s next: Winner advances to the final against the winner of Friday night’s semifinal between No. 4 seed Pennsauken (8-2) and top-seeded Millville (8-1).

Long Branch update: The Green Wave (7-1) beat Freehold Borough 50-12 in last week’s quarterfinal. Senior quarterback Christian Rodriguez threw for 231 yards and three TDs in the win. Long Branch coach Dan George is in his 23rd season and has announced that he will retire as a coach at the end of the season.

Ocean City update: The Red Raiders are ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. They have allowed just 42 points all season. Senior linebacker Taylor Eget leads the defense with 53 tackles. On offense, the Red Raiders rely on the running of Sean Mazzitelli (891 rushing yards) and Jacob Wilson (530 rushing yards). Junior quarterback Riley Gunnels ahs thrown 14 TD passes.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News