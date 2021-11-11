South Jersey Group IV semifinal

Who: Long Branch (3) vs. Ocean City (2)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Ocean City

What’s next: Winner advances to the final against the winner of Friday night’s semifinal between No. 4 seed Pennsauken (8-2) and top-seeded Millville (8-1).

Long Branch update: The Green Wave (7-1) beat Freehold Borough 50-12 in last week’s quarterfinal. Senior quarterback Christian Rodriguez threw for 231 yards and three TDs in the win. Long Branch coach Dan George is in his 23rd season and has announced that he will retire as a coach at the end of the season.

Ocean City update: The Red Raiders are ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. They have allowed just 42 points all season. Senior linebacker Taylor Eget leads the defense with 53 tackles. On offense, the Red Raiders rely on the running of Sean Mazzitelli (891 rushing yards) and Jacob Wilson (530 rushing yards). Junior quarterback Riley Gunnels ahs thrown 14 TD passes.

