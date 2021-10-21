Loki
A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Saturday, with a suspect arrested by city police shortly thereafter.
I'm calling it, the warm season of 2021 ended Saturday. Welcome to the cool season in South Jersey where yes, we'll still have days in the 70s in the coming weeks, but it won't come with that humid air as 60s become the norm.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.
Dear Savvy Senior: Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my …
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Local and county officials are set to cut the ribbon on the new Beesleys Point Park at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, act…
A Friday vote by the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission pulled the rug out from under plans for a medical cannabis site in Middle Township.
ATLANTIC CITY — The term “food desert” hangs over efforts to bring a full-service grocery store back to Atlantic City.
CAPE MAY — A city restaurant says four of its employees used a common industry scam to steal thousands of dollars over the past three months.
