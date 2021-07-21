Local Young Athletes Wait to Unleash Skills after COVID Hiatus

Eleven-year-old rower, Irene Scott , shared why she decided to begin rowing “My sister did rowing in high school and I wanted to try it , and beat her."

Other novice rowers shared their favorite Olympic events, rowing-related or not.

“I like to watch the Ice skating events during the Olympics” said Dulce Santiago.

Savannah Daze, 11, offered her description of crew.

“Three words to describe rowing, fun, amazing, pain,” she said.

Nearby, in Ocean City, another camp with ties to the Olympics, was getting started as participants with the Ocean City Nor'easters, a youth soccer camp, began their warm up on Richard Grimes Field.

Founded in 2005, the Ocean City Nor’easters’ Summer Vacation Soccer Camps have provided young players with the opportunity to interact with, and learn from, the players and coaches of South Jersey’s Premier Soccer team. Head Coach and Native Englander, Marcus Littlefield, shared that over 15 years of Ocean City Nor'easters existence he has watched soccer grow increasingly in Interest and engagement.