Local Young Athletes Wait to Unleash Skills after COVID Hiatus

Local summer sports camps welcomed back young athletes recently and, just in time for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, those aspiring competitors are turning their attention to the pinnacle of sporting prowess, the 2021 Olympics.
The Olympics, held in Tokyo after a one-year postponement due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, are facing a challenge. Already, more than two dozen athletes have tested positive for the virus, Including three in the Olympic Village.
Outside the Atlantic City Boathouse early Wednesday morning, young rowers from the Stockton University's youth rowing camp ate their breakfast outside. The program is free and an opportunity for underserved Atlantic City Middle school students to learn the sport under expert guidance.
Wesley Ng, women's rowing coach at the University of Pennsylvania visited the camp and spoke to the team as they ate, encouraging them preparing them for their day out on the water.
Afterward, she reflected on the weird start of the Olympics and the challenges the athletes will face staying healthy.
"It’s going to be strange for Olympic athletes to not perform in front of their friends and family. It’s a difficult situation, it seems like everyday things are changing, let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope they can keep everything under control in Tokyo” Said Ng.
Eleven-year-old rower, Irene Scott , shared why she decided to begin rowing “My sister did rowing in high school and I wanted to try it , and beat her."
Other novice rowers shared their favorite Olympic events, rowing-related or not.
“I like to watch the Ice skating events during the Olympics” said Dulce Santiago.
Savannah Daze, 11, offered her description of crew.
“Three words to describe rowing, fun, amazing, pain,” she said.
Nearby, in Ocean City, another camp with ties to the Olympics, was getting started as participants with the Ocean City Nor'easters, a youth soccer camp, began their warm up on Richard Grimes Field.
Founded in 2005, the Ocean City Nor’easters’ Summer Vacation Soccer Camps have provided young players with the opportunity to interact with, and learn from, the players and coaches of South Jersey’s Premier Soccer team. Head Coach and Native Englander, Marcus Littlefield, shared that over 15 years of Ocean City Nor'easters existence he has watched soccer grow increasingly in Interest and engagement.
"When I first moved here people didn’t watch soccer, the premier league or the champion league. Now everyone is engaged and the sport grew... I don’t really keep up with the Olympics but one big thing for me is the European Football Championship. Being from England, getting to the finals is a really big thing, we’ve never gotten into the finals in my life time…"
Young athlete Jayden Grajalas shared that despite the lack of spectators during the Olympics, fans will still be cheering from afar. “I like to keep up with the soccer events during the Olympics. My favorite athlete is James Rodriguez he used to play for Colombia and now he plays for Everton. Even though they are not having spectators, fans are still going to be cheering their team on social media. ”