Local train company seeks to keep Blue Comet memory alive

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — From 1929 to 1941 the Central Railroad of New Jersey’s Blue Comet ruled the train tracks between New York and Atlantic City.
Recently the Cape May Seashore Lines, operator of a local sightseeing passenger train service, hosted a showing of the film "De Luxe: The Tale of the Blue Comet," a documentary by Dr. Robert A. Emmons Jr. in Hammonton, in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the last run of the train.
The distinct blue-and-cream colored train was the pinnacle of travel to the New Jersey shore for a brief, but splendid time. With the arrival of the Great Depression, developments of new modes of transportation, highway expansion, and competition from the Pennsylvania Railroad, the iconic train made its final trip on Sept. 27, 1941.
Despite its short life, its glory has made it a unique and lasting memory in New Jersey history. From the people who were fortunate enough to ride it, to the individuals who saw it streaking through the pines, to its inclusion in an episode of "The Sopranos," and its unique place in Pinelands history, the Blue Comet still blazes a trail.
Cape May Seashore Lines President and General Manager Tony Macrie was instrumental in arranging the film’s recent showing.
“About 180 people attended,” he said. “That included many children, brought there by their parents and grandparents.”
Macrie has been a lifelong train fan.
“I grew up in a family where many worked on the railroads,” he said. “I have spent my entire life around trains and certainly have a passion for them.”
Macrie continues that passion through his company. Seashore Lines currently operates excursion trains on 15 miles of Conrail's Beesley's Point Secondary between Tuckahoe and Richland. Current passenger train operations include the Valentine’s Express, St. Patrick’s Express, Easter Bunny Express, Fall Foliage Express, and the Santa Express service.
Train sets primarily consist of the railroad's two GP38 diesel locomotives and two to four coach cars. The Seashore Lines also operates occasional passenger excursions for the Buena Vista Township/Richland Village Festival.
Alex Chmelowitz serves as the company’s passenger rail service director and then dons a conductor’s uniform for the train trips.
“I really enjoy assisting in making great Christmas memories for children,” he said. “It’s special things like this that make my job exciting.”
According to Macrie, the train can accommodate up to 250 guests, depending on the number of passenger cars that are hooked up. The dining car is an original one from the Pennsylvania Railroad.
Braulio Medina of Mount Laurel brought his family for the 75-minute ride on the Santa Express over Thanksgiving weekend.
“The ride was very enjoyable,” he said. “Everyone lit up when they saw Santa.”
For ticket information for the Santa Express, go online to the-santa-express.com. The service runs every weekend until Christmas.
As for the Blue Comet, while the train is a distant memory, three observation cars are still in existence. All three were scheduled to be demolished by New Jersey Transit but instead were donated to the United Railroad Historical Society of New Jersey. One, an observation/lounge car, has been converted into the Clinton Station Diner in Clinton, Hunterdon County. Another is restored and housed in Boonton, Morris County.
In Tuckahoe, the County Transportation Officials Association of New Jersey has former Blue Comet observation car "Tempel" (later known as CNJ car #1169) parked awaiting restoration. The historical society plans to restore the car and use it in passenger service along the Cape May Seashore Lines.