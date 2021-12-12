Local train company seeks to keep Blue Comet memory alive

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — From 1929 to 1941 the Central Railroad of New Jersey’s Blue Comet ruled the train tracks between New York and Atlantic City.

Recently the Cape May Seashore Lines, operator of a local sightseeing passenger train service, hosted a showing of the film "De Luxe: The Tale of the Blue Comet," a documentary by Dr. Robert A. Emmons Jr. in Hammonton, in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the last run of the train.

The distinct blue-and-cream colored train was the pinnacle of travel to the New Jersey shore for a brief, but splendid time. With the arrival of the Great Depression, developments of new modes of transportation, highway expansion, and competition from the Pennsylvania Railroad, the iconic train made its final trip on Sept. 27, 1941.

Despite its short life, its glory has made it a unique and lasting memory in New Jersey history. From the people who were fortunate enough to ride it, to the individuals who saw it streaking through the pines, to its inclusion in an episode of "The Sopranos," and its unique place in Pinelands history, the Blue Comet still blazes a trail.

Cape May Seashore Lines President and General Manager Tony Macrie was instrumental in arranging the film’s recent showing.