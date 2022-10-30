Local surf teams gearing up for state championships today in Atlantic City

The National Scholastic Surfing Association state championships will be held at the Rhode Island Avenue beach in Atlantic City on Sunday, and the event is expected to give a big boost to local surfing.

“We’re very excited. We’ve had a very busy season,” said Mainland Regional coach Rich Sless. “It’s a big deal for all of the surfers because it’s the state championship, and it’s one of the biggest events that they will compete in this year.”

Among the 15 teams that will compete are Ocean City, Southern Regional, Rumson-Fair Haven, Point Pleasant Borough and Point Pleasant Beach. The competition has also garnered interest from teams beyond New Jersey. Long Beach, from Long Island, New York, is expected to make the trip to the Jersey Shore.

Sless said Mainland’s roster consists of 13 boys, five girls, plus five longboarders, but only a handful get to compete.

“We select our six top men with an alternate, our two top women, and our number one longboarder,” Sless said.

Keller Tannehill, Colin Kummings, Evan Falk, Mason Bezanis, Nate Fontana, Jack Walcoff, Bella Person, Heather Frambles and longboarder Aydan Faust will represent Mainland.

“As far as Sunday goes, we got a strong group of surfers,” Sless said. “Jack Walcoff and Keller Tannehill are excellent, and we have four other strong men, two wonderful ladies and a really good longboarder. With how good these nine are, I think we definitely have a good chance at the championship.”

High school surfing does not draw nearly as much attention as varsity sports like football and soccer, but the amount of training and preparation that goes into it is substantial.

“Our practices are Tuesday and Thursday after school for two hours and on Sunday mornings for two hours,” Sless said.

“We’re not like football or baseball where you can practice on campus,” he added. “We are the only team that is off campus, so the kids have to bring their boards to school and get to the beach in Margate. It can be a little bit difficult sometimes.”

Mainland has participated in five competitions this year. One of those competitions included a trip to Casino Pier and Breakwater beach in Seaside Heights, a well-known surfing hot spot.

Things kicked off for Mainland in August with an ocean swim test that all interested surfers needed to pass before trying out. Tryouts continued through the end of the month and the competitions began in September. The team also does a lot of work to spread the word and holds fundraisers throughout the school year.

Mansaquan has been the team to beat over the last several years. Manasquan won its seventh straight state championship last year by defeating Ocean City.

“People can’t believe that we are competitive because most of our kids live in Somers Point or Linwood,” Sless said. “Ocean City and Manasquan are right on the beach, so you grab your board, walk outside and go to the beach.”

The NSSA Championships will kick off at 8 a.m. with boys heats. The girls will get started with their heats at 11 a.m. Finals are expected to get underway at 2:10 p.m.