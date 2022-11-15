Local students named 2022-2023 Governor's STEM Scholars

CHATHAM — Ryan Elyakoubi and Gary Hernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, and Saanvi Mehta, of Linwood, were recently admitted to the 2022-2023 Governor’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Scholars class.
The Governor’s STEM Scholars is a public-private partnership between the Research & Development Council of New Jersey, the Office of the Governor, the New Jersey Department of Education, the New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education, and public and private research institutions based in New Jersey. This year’s group consists of 128 high school and college STEM students from across the state, the largest class the program has seen since its founding in 2013.
The local students were selected from among more than 600 applicants. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher, be a high school sophomore through doctorial-level student at a New Jersey-based high school or university, and demonstrate a passion for STEM.