Local NAACP and the state of cannabis

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Legal marijuana is on its way to New Jersey. Exactly when remains in question, Assemblyman Jamel C. Holley told a meeting of the Cape May County chapter of the NAACP in a remote meeting Thursday.
In November, voters overwhelmingly supported a referendum amending the state constitution to legalize marijuana for adults.
“That was a few months back and now it’s 2021, so I like many others are wondering what now?” said Quanette Vasser-McNeal, the president of the county NAACP.
“The governor has those bills on his desk,” Holley said.
According to Holley, a Democrat representing the 20th district in Union County, both the state Senate and the Assembly have approved bills implementing a regulated market and decriminalizing marijuana, but the process has stalled with Gov. Phil Murphy.
Holley blamed fellow Democrat Murphy for the delay, saying the governor sought sweeping, 11th-hour changes in the legislation. As Holley described it, the change would have amounted to “a modern-day stop and frisk.”
Other reports indicate Murphy sought to impose fines for adults between the age of 18 and 21 – between being considered a juvenile and being able to legally possess cannabis.
In Murphy’s State of the State address Jan. 12, Murphy said the state was on the verge of passing legislation, saying it would reform the state’s “historically unjust approach to marijuana and cannabis.
“We’re setting up a cannabis industry that will promote the growth of new small businesses, many of which will be owned by women, minorities, and veterans,” Murphy said. “This hasn't been an easy fight, nor has it happened as quickly as I would have liked, but we are in a better place, a smarter place, and a more just place than ever before.”
Plans call for a Cannabis Regulatory Commission to oversee the new market, which proponents expect to bring hundreds of millions of dollars in new taxes a year.
Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, representing the 1st District, was the other featured speaker at the meeting. His district includes Cape May and Cumberland counties and a portion of Atlantic County. McClellan has been a cannabis skeptic and voted against the bill establishing regulations on adult use marijuana.
McClellan said little at the meeting. He has previously stated that the bill did not include provisions for tax relief and wanted to see funds go toward education about the potential dangers of marijuana.
As Holley mentioned, McClellan is the only Black Republican in the state Assembly.
“You guys got a great representative down there. Antwan has been a great partner with us in the Legislative Black Caucus,” Holley said. “I tell people all the time, it doesn’t matter what political party you are in, it’s about the policy issues that we face in our own communities.”
Both McClellan and Holley supported the decriminalization of marijuana, Holley said, including the expungement of records and stopping what he described as negative interactions between police and young people connected to marijuana.
Once Murphy signs a law, McClellan said, municipalities will face a decision on whether or not to allow marijuana production and sales. Holley said municipalities could get an additional 2% sales tax from local sales.
Cape May County has already seen a broad range of responses, with Middle Township officials saying it would be foolish to give up the potential tax revenue and new jobs, while one Ocean City Councilman saying he would allow cannabis sales in the resort over his dead body.
NAACP members, residents and officials also participated in the remote meeting, including Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner and Cape May Police Chief Dekon Fashaw, who received a warm welcome at the meeting. Fashaw was recently appointed Cape May’s first Black chief.
Each of the law enforcement officers said legal marijuana will take some getting used to, for police, for business owners and for residents, even though it’s been talked about for some time.
“What law enforcement has to understand, and what the general public has to understand is, there’s going to be a learning curve no matter how well prepared you are,” Sutherland said. “We have 100 years of history of dealing with alcohol. If alcohol became legal today, we’d be talking about a learning curve, especially dealing with people below 21. There’s going to be growing pains for law enforcement.”
Some at the meeting feared being at the beach with their children or a playground and having someone smoke marijuana nearby. As proposed, marijuana could not be consumed in public. As Sutherland pointed out, few people would even notice if someone consumed an edible in public, which he said will be a challenge in schools and elsewhere.
Intoxicated driving is one of the biggest concerns, said Leusner, especially because there is no way to determine a driver’s level of intoxication from marijuana as exactly as with a breathalyzer or blood test for alcohol.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has instructed prosecutors to seek adjournment for low-level marijuana crimes, specifically excluding driving under the influence. But he did not order police to stop making arrests for possession.
“People are still getting arrested, in New Jersey, 88 people every day on average,” Holley said at the NAACP meeting. “With a law not being signed, there’s just a gray area.”
He said minorities continue to face a disproportionate percentage of the charges related to marijuana.
Even if the legislation moves quickly, it will be months, at least, before the first regulated marijuana sales take place in New Jersey, Holley said.
“Marijuana right now is constitutionally up in the air. The voters overwhelmingly supported it, by close to 70% in November. We did our job, we got the bills done. They’re on his desk but he’s holding that hostage,” he said. “I can’t tell you what the governor’s going to do. We’re not moving.”
Will Morey and E. Marie Hayes, two members of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, were also on the remote meeting. Morey, one of the owners of Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, said he has questions as a business owner.
“You can’t go to work high. You can’t do to work drunk,” Holley said. “You have to be responsible as an adult.”
The proposed legislation would help start businesses in the new legal industry in economically depressed areas and set aside some licenses for minorities, women and disabled veterans, Holley said.