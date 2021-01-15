Local NAACP and the state of cannabis

Some at the meeting feared being at the beach with their children or a playground and having someone smoke marijuana nearby. As proposed, marijuana could not be consumed in public. As Sutherland pointed out, few people would even notice if someone consumed an edible in public, which he said will be a challenge in schools and elsewhere.

Intoxicated driving is one of the biggest concerns, said Leusner, especially because there is no way to determine a driver’s level of intoxication from marijuana as exactly as with a breathalyzer or blood test for alcohol.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has instructed prosecutors to seek adjournment for low-level marijuana crimes, specifically excluding driving under the influence. But he did not order police to stop making arrests for possession.

“People are still getting arrested, in New Jersey, 88 people every day on average,” Holley said at the NAACP meeting. “With a law not being signed, there’s just a gray area.”

He said minorities continue to face a disproportionate percentage of the charges related to marijuana.

Even if the legislation moves quickly, it will be months, at least, before the first regulated marijuana sales take place in New Jersey, Holley said.