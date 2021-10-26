Local municipalities receive more than $12.3 million in transportation funding

Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland county municipalities have received more than $12.3 million in Transportation Trust Fund grants for various road, bridge, safety and quality-of-life improvements, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday morning.

Atlantic County municipalities received $6.2 million, Cape May County municipalities $2.6 million and Cumberland County municipalities $3.4 million, according to the Governor's Office.

The reconstruction of Doughty Road and Park Avenue in Pleasantville received more than $400,000, the largest amount in Atlantic County.

The reconstruction of Syracuse Avenue in Wildwood Crest received more than $196,000, the largest project in Cape May County.

The reconstruction of Chestnut Avenue, Penn Street, Madison Street, Monroe Street, American Avenue and High Street in Bridgeton received more than $490,386, the largest project in Cumberland County.

“These funds are crucial to municipalities for the completion of projects that improve quality of life and safety for New Jersey residents,” Murphy said in a statement.