 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local man wins huge jackpot at Hard Rock
0 comments
top story

Local man wins huge jackpot at Hard Rock

  • 0
winner

An Atlantic County man named James won big at Hard Rock, taking home a $1.3 million jackpot.

Who says there is nothing but bad news in 2020? A man managed to walk out of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City as a brand new millionaire recently. And his just happened to be the biggest in a week filled with big payouts.

An Atlantic County resident and local plumbing and HVAC contractor named James (last name withheld for privacy reasons) hit a $1.3 million Royal Flush Mega Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em with a $5 progressive bet, becoming an instant millionaire.

“It is surreal to have hit a $1.3 million jackpot, especially because playing cards is a little different than laying pipe,” James said. “We plan to take care of our family, put money away for our kids and my wife deserves a nice trip.”

An additional jackpot of $90,000 was won Monday by a Mays Landing local playing Blazing 7s. The winnings this week also extend to a $168,657 Dollar Storm and an $80,000 Double Gold slot machine jackpot, both of which were hit Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News