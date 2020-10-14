Local man wins huge jackpot at Hard Rock

Who says there is nothing but bad news in 2020? A man managed to walk out of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City as a brand new millionaire recently. And his just happened to be the biggest in a week filled with big payouts.

An Atlantic County resident and local plumbing and HVAC contractor named James (last name withheld for privacy reasons) hit a $1.3 million Royal Flush Mega Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em with a $5 progressive bet, becoming an instant millionaire.

“It is surreal to have hit a $1.3 million jackpot, especially because playing cards is a little different than laying pipe,” James said. “We plan to take care of our family, put money away for our kids and my wife deserves a nice trip.”

An additional jackpot of $90,000 was won Monday by a Mays Landing local playing Blazing 7s. The winnings this week also extend to a $168,657 Dollar Storm and an $80,000 Double Gold slot machine jackpot, both of which were hit Sunday.