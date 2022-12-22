Local man gives to others in need during the holidays

Countless people in South Jersey over the years can thank one man for making their holiday a little better.

Jon Rosky, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, has been collecting money to buy clothes for the homeless, food for the hungry and household items for those in need for years.

All of the credit for the generosity of Rosky toward South Jersey's homeless and hungry doesn't rest with him alone. He follows in the footsteps of his grandfather.

"My grandfather, Jacob (Jack) Rosky, had a dry cleaning plant on North Indiana Avenue and every year at the holidays would give away turkeys, and the unclaimed clothing from the year, to employees and neighbors of the plant in Atlantic City. We never met. He died before I was born, but I grew up hearing stories about him," Rosky said.

For Rosky's job with Corsia Associates, a food service operations design company, he helped Jean Webster reopen Sister Jean's Kitchen after it was shut down by Atlantic City officials about 18 years ago.

When Rosky started his involvement with Sister Jean's Kitchen and joined its board of directors, he suggested to his mother, father, sister and brother that instead of exchanging holiday gifts that year, they should take the money and purchase items for those in need.

That first year, Rosky bought at least seven pairs of work boots, which were a big hit with those who received them, he said.

"Certainly, food and clothing feels to me like the most critical need," Rosky said. "It is most rewarding. A basic, fundamental human need is not being met. There are people who are hungry."

What started as just Rosky and his family has grown to at least 45 people contributing to raise close to $8,000 this holiday season with a mention of his campaign on his Facebook page as the only publicity. A key element of his effort is he does not give away money. He collects money and buys the items himself.

"I was raised to believe that you should help people when you can," Rosky said.

The organizations Rosky contributes to include: ARC of Atlantic County and Stop the Heroin, both in Egg Harbor Township; Eastern Service Workers of America in Pleasantville; and Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, headquartered in Margate. He has made donations to Jewish Family Service for nearly two decades, he said.

Jewish Family Service provides health, career and human services to enhance the well-being of individuals and families of all ages, cultures, faiths and lifestyles, said Andrea Steinberg, chief executive officer.

Over the years, Rosky purchased a wide variety of items for Jewish Family Service, including bedroom sets, food, can openers, pots and pans, towels and blankets, backpacks, diapers, heavy winter boots, shower curtains and glassware, Steinberg said.

"Working together with community members allows Jewish Family Service to meet the broader needs of people in our area," Steinberg said. "The partnership is very much appreciated. There are people who stand out in my mind, and Jon Rosky is one of them."

Rosky either directly gives the goods to the needy or brings them to the credible groups to disseminate, so he can keep his commitment to his donors and maintain his integrity because he is not running a nonprofit organization. He is doing all this on his own.

"I turn down some requests... those that will not make my donors feel like they are making a difference in people's lives," Rosky said.