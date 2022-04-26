Lobster Mac ’N Cheese at Dock’s Oyster House

An Atlantic City staple, Dock’s offers one of the greatest happy hours in town, and it doesn’t even have any drink specials on it. Instead, it loads up on discounted apps, with some great deals on things like mini crab cakes, clams casino and raw, broiled or fried oysters — just to name a few. You really can’t go wrong with almost anything on the happy hour menu, but the lobster mac ’n cheese is pure perfection.

Lobster mac and cheese is one of those dishes that can easily be ruined by an overpowering cheese sauce or by the restaurant skimping on the lobster meat, but neither is an issue at Dock’s, where the flavors of both elements complement each other effortlessly, and the extra toasty bits of cheese that form the outer crust are worth fighting over as much as the meat. Even the presentation is top notch as the whole thing comes served in an actual lobster shell, which is either really classy or a bit frightening, depending on who you ask.