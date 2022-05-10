Lobster House in Cape May

Maybe it’s the absolutely massive sign that greets every car as they enter Cape May, but it seems nobody misses the opportunity to grab some fresh seafood at the Lobster House. Rather than brave the crowds that are on their way, we suggest heading there now. You can’t go wrong with an order of broiled Cape May scallops or baked and stuffed Jersey clams, but if you really want to splurge, order the lobster, which can be served broiled or steamed and is available in sizes all the way up to 3 pounds! Lobster House is located at 906 Schellengers Landing Road, Cape May. Go to TheLobsterHouse.com.