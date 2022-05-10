 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOBSTER HOUSE IN CAPE MAY

  • 0
030318_flv_itkw

Lobster House in Cape May

Maybe it’s the absolutely massive sign that greets every car as they enter Cape May, but it seems nobody misses the opportunity to grab some fresh seafood at the Lobster House. Rather than brave the crowds that are on their way, we suggest heading there now. You can’t go wrong with an order of broiled Cape May scallops or baked and stuffed Jersey clams, but if you really want to splurge, order the lobster, which can be served broiled or steamed and is available in sizes all the way up to 3 pounds! Lobster House is located at 906 Schellengers Landing Road, Cape May. Go to TheLobsterHouse.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News