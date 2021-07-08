LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa in South Jersey

Tropical storm warnings are in place and Elsa is passing through South Jersey Thursday night. In doing so, it will be the third tropical storm in the past 367 days to directly impact the region, following in the footsteps of Fay on July 10, 2020 and a little over a month later.

Myself and The Press of Atlantic City team will be providing live updates as needed, throughout the night. Some will be written, some will be on camera, some will be Tweets.

This storm will be a quick hitter, with the rain gone and the winds calming by sunrise Friday. However, rainfall flooding and even a tornado will be the main concerns.