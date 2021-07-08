LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa in South Jersey

Tropical storm warnings are in place and Elsa is passing through South Jersey Thursday night. In doing so, it will be the third tropical storm in the past 367 days to directly impact the region, following in the footsteps of Fay on July 10, 2020 and a little over a month later.
This storm will be a quick hitter, with the rain gone and the winds calming by sunrise Friday. However, rainfall flooding and even a tornado will be the main concerns.
BEGIN LIVE UPDATES
7:30 p.m. - The outermost rain bands from Elsa have move in about two hours faster than expected, raining along the Delaware Bayshore around 7 p.m., instead of 9 p.m.
Does this impact the rest of the forecast much? Not really. The heaviest rain still won't arrive until around 9 p.m. The worst impacts will be 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. After 3 a.m. rain leaves from south to north, ending everywhere near dawn, at 6 a.m.
6:20 p.m.: Harvey Cedars says they are prepared and used to tropical storms coming through the Long Beach Island town. Robert Burnaford, Chief of Police, speaks to The Press of Atlantic City before the storm arrives.
