LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa in South Jersey
LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa in South Jersey

Tropical Storm Watch
Joe Martucci

Tropical storm warnings are in place and Elsa is passing through South Jersey Thursday night. In doing so, it will be the third tropical storm in the past 367 days to directly impact the region, following in the footsteps of Fay on July 10, 2020 and  a little over a month later. 

Myself and The Press of Atlantic City team will be providing live updates as needed, throughout the night. Some will be written, some will be on camera, some will be Tweets.

This storm will be a quick hitter, with the rain gone and the winds calming by sunrise Friday. However, rainfall flooding and even a tornado will be the main concerns. 

Follow me on social media for more updates and to chat with me about what you're seeing. Our daily weather newsletter will also send out breaking weather alerts as they come, which is important for this overnight storm. 

BEGIN LIVE UPDATES

7:30 p.m. - The outermost rain bands from Elsa have move in about two hours faster than expected, raining along the Delaware Bayshore around 7 p.m., instead of 9 p.m.

Does this impact the rest of the forecast much? Not really. The heaviest rain still won't arrive until around 9 p.m. The worst impacts will be 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. After 3 a.m. rain leaves from south to north, ending everywhere near dawn, at 6 a.m. 

Storm Timeline Elsa

6:20 p.m.: Harvey Cedars says they are prepared and used to tropical storms coming through the Long Beach Island town. Robert Burnaford, Chief of Police, speaks to The Press of Atlantic City before the storm arrives.

Harvey Cedars says they are prepared and used to tropical storms coming through the Long Beach Island town. Robert Burnaford, Chief of Police, speaks to The Press of Atlantic City before the storm arrives.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
