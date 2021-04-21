LIVE UPDATES: Tracking potential severe weather in South Jersey

2:05 p.m. - We're live, tracking the line of thunderstorms.

1:50 p.m. - Hail the size of couscous fell in Millville with a storm that briefly passed through.

The photo, taken by Cindy Vasquez, was not associated with the main line of storms. That is now in Delaware. It will move over the Delaware Bay from 1:55 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Given the Delaware Bay's chilly temperatures, this should weaken much of the storm, which has a severe thunderstorm warning on it at this time. To what extent remains to be seen, though.

1:25 p.m. - While damaging winds will be a concern, it's the hail reports that have piled up with the storms so far. 12 reports of 0.25 inch or greater in diameter has been reported. That includes quarter size (1 inch) hail in the Eastern Shore of Maryland that may move into Cumberland and Atlantic counties by 2 p.m.

The thunderstorms cells have been broken, not in a straight line. A cell flared up near Millville, which will move up Route 54 into Atlantic City. However, no severe weather will be likely with this.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.