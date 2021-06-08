8:40 PM: In the state Senate race, Republican Party favorite Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, was leading conservative and President Donald Trump supporter Seth Grossman Tuesday night, to be the party's likely nominee for State Senate in Legislative District 2.
Polistina had 904 vote-by-mail votes to Grossman's 410. Machine counts are expected soon.
8:08 PM: Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement thanking his supporters following winning the democratic nomination. Murphy ran unopposed.
"I’m honored and humbled that my fellow Democrats have once again put their faith in me to serve as their nominee for Governor of New Jersey," Murphy said in a statement. "Together, through a broad coalition of New Jerseyans from all backgrounds, we showed unity and strength in our shared goal of moving New Jersey forward."
8:00 PM: Polls around the state closed.
7:45 PM: Polls will close in 15 minutes and early reports show a light turnout for this primary election. Far different from last year, when by-mail voting led to higher turnout. The return of in-person voting and few contested races, however, may be keeping some folks home. In Atlantic City, only 1,300 people had voted in person as of 4:30 p.m. with a similar number voting by mail. Turnout is also expected to be light in other communities, including Pleasantville.
Below are the results for the various races around the region.
STATE LEGISLATURE
ELECTION RESULTS
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 2 (ATLANTIC COUNTY)
State Senate Republican (vote for one)
Names
Votes
Winner
Vince Polistina
Seth Grossman
State Senate Democrat (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Vince Mazzeo
State Assembly Republican (vote for two)
Name
Votes
Winner
Don Guardian
Claire Swift
State Assembly Democrat (vote for two)
Name
Votes
Winner
Caren Fitzpatrick
John Armato
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 1 (CAPE MAY COUNTY)
State Senate Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Michael Testa
State Senate Democrat (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Yolanda E. Garcia Balicki
State Assembly Republican (vote for two)
Name
Votes
Winner
Erik Simonsen
Antwan McClellan
State Assembly Democrat (vote for two)
Name
Votes
Winners
John P. Capizola
Christopher C. Wilson
ATLANTIC COUNTY
ELECTION RESULTS
County Clerk- Democrat (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Lisa Jiampetti
Mico Lucide
County Clerk Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Joseph J. Giralo
County Commissioner At Large Democrat (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Celeste Fernandez
County Commissioner At-Large Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Frank X. Balles
County Commissioner District 2 Democrat (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Jelani Gandy
County Commissioner District 2 Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Maureen Kern
County Commissioner Distrct 5 Democrat (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Dr. William Beyers
County Commissioner District 5 Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
James Bertino
ABSECON
Council at Large Democrat (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Stephen S. Light
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Nick LaRotonda
Council Ward 2 Democrat (vote for one)
Names
Votes
Winner
Sandra Cain
ATLANTIC CITY
Mayor Democrat (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Marty Small, Sr
Tom Foley
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Tom Forkin
Council At-Large Democrat (vote for three)
Name
Votes
Winner
Stephanie Marshall
George Tibbitt
Bruce E. Weekes
M. Suhel Ahmed
Aaron Carrington
Shameeka Harvey‐Cottman
Geoffrey Dorsey
Council At-Large Republican (vote for three)
Name
Votes
Winner
Matthew James Diullio‐Jusino
Maria Lacca
Rizwan Khan Malik
BRIGATINE
Council At-Large 1-year-unexpired term Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Cornelius "Neil" Kane
BUENA BOROUGH
Council Republican (vote for two)
Name
Votes
Winner
Rosalie M. Baker
Joseph S. Mancuso, Jr
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
Names
Votes
Winner
Carlo Favretto Jr
Ronnise White
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
Name
Votes
Winner
Aaron Krenzer
Ellen Testa
CORBIN CITY
Council Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
LaVerne Kirn
51
X
EGG HARBOR CITY
Common Council Democrat (vote for three)
Names
Votes
Winner
Yvonne Flyn
121
X
Kim Hesse
122
X
Eladia Rivera
118
X
Common Council Republican (vote for three)
Name
Votes
Winner
Robin Sefton
128
X
Ingrid E. Nieves‐Clark
126
X
Joseph Ricci, Jr.
128
X
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two0
Names
Votes
Winner
James "Bear" Pesce
Shawn M. O'Brien
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
Name
Votes
Winner
Ray R. Ellis Jr
Andrew Parker
ESTELL MANOR
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Elizabeth (Betsy) Owen
91
X
Mayor Democrat (vote for one)
Names
Votes
Winner
Diane E. Pogue
18
X
Council Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Christine Masker
95
X
FOLSOM
Council Republican (vote for two)
Name
Votes
Winner
Albert W. Norman, Jr
Gregory Conway
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
Council Democrat (vote for four)
Names
Votes
Winner
Jim Gorman
Mary Crawford
Ken Kachnic
Jason Babin
Council Republican (vote for four)
Name
Votes
Winner
RJ Amato III
Tom Bassford
Clifton Sudler, Jr
Muhammad Umar
HAMILTON TOWNSHP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
Names
Votes
Winner
Rodney Guishard
672
X
Dr. Robin Moore
690
X
Township Committee (vote for two)
Vote
Votes
Winner
Richard Cheek
1,103
X
Susan K. Hopkins
1,046
X
HAMMONTON
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
William (Bill) Cappuccio
Council (vote for three)
Name
Votes
Winner
Anthony Rizzotte
Rocco "Rick" Fichetola
Anthony "Tony" Penza
LINWOOD
Council At-Large Republican (vote for one)
Name
Vote
Winner
Matthew Levinson
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
June Byrnes
Council Ward 2 Republican (vote for 1)
Name
Votes
Winner
Blair Albright
Council Ward 1 one-year unexpired term Republican (vote for 1)
Name
Votes
Winner
Todd Michael
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
Names
Votes
Winner
Patricia L. Bowers
Barbara B. Rheault
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
Name
Votes
Winner
Bruce D. Crowe
Kristi Hanselmann
Township Committee Republican 1-year unexpired
Name
Votes
Winner
DeAnna DeMarco
NORTHFIELD
Council At-Large Democrat (vote for one)
Names
Votes
Winner
Frank Perri Jr
196
X
Council At-Large Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Greg Dewees
395
X
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Brian L. Smith
172
X
Council Ward 2 Democrat (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Barbara Anne Madden
97
X
Council Ward 2 Republican (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Carolyn Bucci
233
X
PLEASANTVILLE
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
129
Danny Adcock
207
X
Council Ward 2 Democrat (vote for one)
Name
Votes
Winner
Bertilio "Bert" Correa
Douglas D. Harmon
Council Ward 2 1-year unexpired term Democrat (vote for one)
On June 8 2021, at the Bargaintown Fire Dept in Egg Harbor Township, State Senate GOP candidate Vince Polistina arrived at the polls to cast his ballot. Polistina speaking with Lisa Erlandson (right) as he signs in to cast his ballot.