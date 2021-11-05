 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates, scores & highlights from this weeks high school football playoff games
0 comments

Live updates, scores & highlights from this weeks high school football playoff games

100921-pac-spt-hammonton

On October 8 2021, in Millville at Wheaton Field, Millville High School hosts Hammonton football.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

The state football kickoff tonight. Mainland travels to Ocean City in the opening round of the South Jersey Group IV playoffs. While Egg Harbor Township travels to Cherokee in the Central Jersey Group V playoff. Click here for live scores update 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News