8:08 PM: Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement thanking his supporters following winning the democratic nomination. Murphy ran unopposed.

"I’m honored and humbled that my fellow Democrats have once again put their faith in me to serve as their nominee for Governor of New Jersey," Murphy said in a statement. "Together, through a broad coalition of New Jerseyans from all backgrounds, we showed unity and strength in our shared goal of moving New Jersey forward."

8:00 PM: Polls around the state closed.

7:45 PM: Polls will close in 15 minutes and early reports show a light turnout for this primary election. Far different from last year, when by-mail voting led to higher turnout. The return of in-person voting and few contested races, however, may be keeping some folks home. In Atlantic City, only 1,300 people had voted in person as of 4:30 p.m. with a similar number voting by mail. Turnout is also expected to be light in other communities, including Pleasantville.

Below are the results for the various races around the region.

STATE LEGISLATURE

ATLANTIC COUNTY

CAPE MAY COUNTY

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY

