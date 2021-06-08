Polls around the state have closed and results should start rolling in soon.
Below are the results for the various races around the region.
STATE LEGISLATURE
ELECTION RESULTS
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 2 (ATLANTIC COUNTY)
State Senate Republican (vote for one)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Vince Polistina
|Seth Grossman
State Senate Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Vince Mazzeo
State Assembly Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Don Guardian
|Claire Swift
State Assembly Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Caren Fitzpatrick
|John Armato
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 1 (CAPE MAY COUNTY)
State Senate Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael Testa
State Senate Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Yolanda E. Garcia Balicki
State Assembly Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Erik Simonsen
|Antwan McClellan
State Assembly Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|John P. Capizola
|Christopher C. Wilson
ATLANTIC COUNTY
ELECTION RESULTS
County Clerk- Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Jiampetti
|Mico Lucide
County Clerk Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph J. Giralo
County Commissioner At Large Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Celeste Fernandez
County Commissioner At-Large Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Frank X. Balles
County Commissioner District 2 Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Jelani Gandy
County Commissioner District 2 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Maureen Kern
County Commissioner Distrct 5 Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dr. William Beyers
County Commissioner District 5 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|James Bertino
ABSECON
Council at Large Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephen S. Light
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Nick LaRotonda
Council Ward 2 Democrat (vote for one)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Sandra Cain
ATLANTIC CITY
Mayor Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Marty Small, Sr
|Tom Foley
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Tom Forkin
Council At-Large Democrat (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephanie Marshall
|George Tibbitt
|Bruce E. Weekes
|M. Suhel Ahmed
|Aaron Carrington
|Shameeka Harvey‐Cottman
|Geoffrey Dorsey
Council At-Large Republican (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Matthew James Diullio‐Jusino
|Maria Lacca
|Rizwan Khan Malik
BRIGATINE
Council At-Large 1-year-unexpired term Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Cornelius "Neil" Kane
BUENA BOROUGH
Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Rosalie M. Baker
|Joseph S. Mancuso, Jr
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Carlo Favretto Jr
|Ronnise White
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Aaron Krenzer
|Ellen Testa
CORBIN CITY
Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|LaVerne Kirn
EGG HARBOR CITY
Common Council Democrat (vote for three)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Yvonne Flyn
|Kim Hesse
|Eladia Rivera
Common Council Republican (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Robin Sefton
|Ingrid E. Nieves‐Clark
|Joseph Ricci, Jr.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two0
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|James "Bear" Pesce
|Shawn M. O'Brien
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Ray R. Ellis Jr
|Andrew Parker
ESTELL MANOR
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Elizabeth (Betsy) Owen
Mayor Democrat (vote for one)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Diane E. Pogue
Council Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Christine Masker
FOLSOM
Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert W. Norman, Jr
|Gregory Conway
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
Council Democrat (vote for four)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Jim Gorman
|Mary Crawford
|Ken Kachnic
|Jason Babin
Council Republican (vote for four)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|RJ Amato III
|Tom Bassford
|Clifton Sudler, Jr
|Muhammad Umar
HAMILTON TOWNSHP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Rodney Guishard
|Dr. Robin Moore
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Vote
|Votes
|Winner
|Richard Cheek
|Susan K. Hopkins
HAMMONTON
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|William (Bill) Cappuccio
Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Anthony Rizzotte
|Rocco "Rick" Fichetola
|Anthony "Tony" Penza
LINWOOD
Council At-Large Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote
|Winner
|Matthew Levinson
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|June Byrnes
Council Ward 2 Republican (vote for 1)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Blair Albright
Council Ward 1 one-year unexpired term Republican (vote for 1)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Todd Michael
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Patricia L. Bowers
|Barbara B. Rheault
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Bruce D. Crowe
|Kristi Hanselmann
Township Committee Republican 1-year unexpired
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|DeAnna DeMarco
NORTHFIELD
Council At-Large Democrat (vote for one)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Frank Perri Jr
Council At-Large Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Greg Dewees
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Brian L. Smith
Council Ward 2 Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Barbara Anne Madden
Council Ward 2 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Carolyn Bucci
PLEASANTVILLE
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
|Danny Adcock
Council Ward 2 Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Bertilio "Bert" Correa
|Douglas D. Harmon
Council Ward 2 1-year unexpired term Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Victor M. Carmona
PORT REPUBLIC
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Monica "Niki" Giberson
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Steven Allgeyer
Council Ward 2 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Doris A. Bugdon
SOMERS POINT
Council Ward 1 Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dan Myers
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Janice Johnston
Council Ward 2 Democrat (Vote for one)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Carol A. Zerbe
Council Ward 2 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Howard W. Dill
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kenneth R. Haeser
CAPE MAY COUNTY
ELECTION RESULTS
Commissioners Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Leonard C. Desiderio
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Frank L. Germanio, Jr
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Quanette Vasser-McNeal
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Theron (Ike) Gandy
NORTH WILDWOOD
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Patrick Rosenello
Council At-Large Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Salvatore Zampirri
Council1st Ward Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Maria G. Mattera
Council1st Ward Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|James Kane
Council 2nd Ward Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph V. Rullo
STONE HARBOR
Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Frank Dallahan
|Robert D. Bickford
|Bernadette (Bunny) Parzych
Upper Township
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Christina (Cricket) Denton Brennan
|Lenora Boninfante Kodytek
|Shawna Mulford
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kimberly R. Hayes
|Mark E. Pancoast
WOODBINE
Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael E. Benson
|Joseph E. Johnson, III
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
ELECTION RESULTS
County Commissioner Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph DeRella
|Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez
County Commissioner Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph Sileo
|Antonio Romero
COMMERICAL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Susan Peek Corson
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph Klaudi
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Abby Perlstein )'Brien
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert G. Campbell
FAIRFILED TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote
|Winner
|Mark K. Pierce
|Stephen M. Bateman
|Michael Peterson
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Mark Werley
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Robin S. Freitag
|Thomas J. Tedesco
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dennis Gaggini
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph A. Miletta
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|William Ashton
|Ronald Riggins Sr.
BOROUGH OF SHILOW
Borough Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dallus Bruso
|Matthew Hunzer
STOW CREEK
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|David Shivers
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Scott Smith
|Thomas Speranza
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY
ELECTION RESULTS
County Commissioner Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Gary Quinn
|Barbara “Bobbi” Jo Crea
|Michael Thulen, Sr.
|Kenneth Seda
County Commissioner Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Philip Nufrio
|Rita Kopacz
BARNEGAT
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Pasquale (Pat) Pipi
|William Farmer
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Charles Cunliffe
|Martin Weber
BARNEGAT LIGHT
Borough Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael Spark
|Ed Wellington
EAGLESWOOD
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Debra A. Rivas
Township Committee Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Sarah J. Collins
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Timothy McDonald
|Mark Dykoff
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Bill Stemmle
|Stuart Feldman
LITTLE EGG HARBOR
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Blaise Scibetta
|Daniel Maxwell
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Shaun Moran
|Gabriel Brian Franco
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Lydia M. Dodd
Township Committee Democrat (vote for one)(
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Annadelle “Ann” Hopkins
SHIP BOTTOM
Borough Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Peter J. Rossi, Sr
|Joseph Valyo
STAFFORD
Mayor Republican (vote for one_
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Gregory E. Myhre
Mayor Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joanne Sitek
Township Council Republican (vote for six)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas N. Steadman
|Anthony R. Guariglia
|Robert E. Henken
|Paul Krier
|Lisa Mower
|Amy Otte
|George Williams
Township Council Democrat (vote for six)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Helen S. Cocuzza
|Denise Pobicki
|Ellyn Hill
|Reagan White
SURF CITY
Borough Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|John H. Klose
|James B. Russell
TUCKERTON
BOROUGH COUNCIL REPUBLICAN
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Frank D’Amore
|Ron Peterson
