Live updates on the storm

Wind gusts reached 59 mph in Beach Haven and 50 mph in Harvey Cedars. Tropical Storm force sustained winds, over 39 mph, were seen in Atlantic City. In Tuckerton, wires went down in Route 9 near Green Street, with all lanes closed. Power outages have been relatively limited in the Atlantic City Electric coverage area, only added up to roughly 1,500 customers at most.

Hail is also falling from the sky. Usually reserved for the Spring or Summer, these balls of ice were reported in Lanoka Harbor (nickel sized). Given that most people are asleep and it's dark, it's likely that hail fell anywhere north of Forked River in the county.

Rotation has also been seen on radar. The National Weather Service wrote that tornadoes were "possible" in its severe thunderstorm warnings. However, no tornadoes have been confirmed.

1:55 a.m. - The severe thunderstorm warning has been dropped for those south of Forked River. However, it has been expanded up to the Raritan Bay and in effect through 2:30 a.m.

Looking back at radar, there may have been rotation with a cell near Little Egg Harbor around 1:20 a.m. The National Weather Service will likely come out with more thoughts on it soon.