 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates on the storm
0 Comments

Live updates on the storm

  • 0

11:10 a.m. - We are back with updates on Monday morning. The heavy rain, damaging winds and hail are gone. However, strong winds and coastal flooding remain.

A wind advisory is in effect for all of South Jersey and the Jersey Shore through 1 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts topped out at 59 mph in Beach Haven overnight. Wind gusts should be in the 40s much of the day, though sustained winds will be much lower. The risk for additional power outages and wind damage is there, so just stay cautious. Tuckerton still has road closures on Route 9 due to wind damage from earlier Monday. 

Furthermore, the coastal flooding played out almost exactly as forecasted. For South Jersey, minor flood stage was seen with the morning high tide. That's nuisance flooding. Winds were offshore during high tide leading to the lower tides.

However, a jog up the shore was a different story. Tide gauges in Mantoloking and Toms River hit moderate flood stage. Here, winds were parallel to the coast, not offshore. So, the water that piled in from the strong easterly winds overnight did not fully drain out, causing the issues.

2:30 a.m. - At this point, we're living through a rare January night in the region. 

Since 1986, there have been only 39 January severe thunderstorm warnings in NJ, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. Three were Monday. In Ocean County, today had two of the eight total warnings in the past 36 years.

Severe thunderstorm warning count

The number of severe thunderstorm warnings by year and month for the state of New Jersey. 

Wind gusts reached 59 mph in Beach Haven and 50 mph in Harvey Cedars. Tropical Storm force sustained winds, over 39 mph, were seen in Atlantic City. In Tuckerton, wires went down in Route 9 near Green Street, with all lanes closed. Power outages have been relatively limited in the Atlantic City Electric coverage area, only added up to roughly 1,500 customers at most. 

Two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Ocean County. Since 1986, only 38 have been issued in the month of January for the entire state. With hail and heavy rain reported, it has made for an unusual January night near the shore.

Hail is also falling from the sky. Usually reserved for the Spring or Summer, these balls of ice were reported in Lanoka Harbor (nickel sized). Given that most people are asleep and it's dark, it's likely that hail fell anywhere north of Forked River in the county.

Rotation has also been seen on radar. The National Weather Service wrote that tornadoes were "possible" in its severe thunderstorm warnings. However, no tornadoes have been confirmed.

Two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Ocean County. Since 1986, only 38 have been issued in the month of January for the entire state. With hail and heavy rain reported, it has made for an unusual January night near the shore.

1:55 a.m. - The severe thunderstorm warning has been dropped for those south of Forked River. However, it has been expanded up to the Raritan Bay and in effect through 2:30 a.m. 

Looking back at radar, there may have been rotation with a cell near Little Egg Harbor around 1:20 a.m. The National Weather Service will likely come out with more thoughts on it soon. 

RadarScope Late

The severe thunderstorm warning is in the area boxed by a yellow line until 2:30 a.m. Monday. 

Otherwise, the rain is over south of Route 40. Winds are weakening as the center of the low-pressure system moves through the Delmarva Peninsula and into South Jersey. Similar to the eye of a hurricane, another kind of low pressure system, winds are weaker near the center of it. 

Expect a cold southwest wind as early as 2:30 a.m. along the Delaware Bayshore. In Ocean County, it'll take until 4 a.m. or so. Southwest winds can be cold winds in very strong low-pressure systems. You can think of the low pressure as being so intense that it can wrap around air from the far northern part of the storm and bring it all the way to the south side. 

1:30 a.m. - We are live to talk about the severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ocean County.

1:05 a.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for most of Ocean County, except for towns like Jackson and Plumstead, through 2 a.m. 

There has been lightning with this storms, which has been forecasted as a key component to whether or not the area would see 70 mph gusts and winds mixed down from aloft, which are faster moving. 

Charge your devices in case of the power goes out and be on alert for falling tree limbs and power lines. 

12:45 a.m. - Winds are cranking.

The tropical storm force sustained wind probability did come true and will continue to do so through about 1:30 a.m. (Cape May County) to 3 a.m. (Ocean County).

The heavy winds are driven by a line of convective, air driven by the circulation of cold and warm temperatures, showers and thunderstorms. Lightning has been reported offshore with this.

RadarScope

Radar imagery in the midnight hour Monday. The area of red and bright orange on the radar is associated with the strongest winds. 

If a thunderstorm comes onshore, wind gusts of 70 mph will be likely. That would threat to cause wind damage and power outages. 

TS Force Winds

These strong winds are coming from the east, which is piling water up in the bays and shoreline. Fortunately, it's low tide, so we can handle two or three feet of storm surge. However, if high tide was now, we'd be talking about moderate stage coastal flooding. We had that kind of flooding during the Jan. 3 nor'easter. 

Winter storm flooding

Much flood damage occurs outside the zone of highest risk where properties are less likely to be insured. These streets in Atlantic City were flooded by a winter storm last February.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News