Live updates on the storm (scroll down for the storm, week ahead forecast)

12:45 a.m. - Winds are cranking.

The tropical storm force sustained wind probability did come true and will continue to do so through about 1:30 a.m. (Cape May County) to 3 a.m. (Ocean County).

The heavy winds are driven by a line of convective, air driven by the circulation of cold and warm temperatures, showers and thunderstorms. Lightning has been reported offshore with this.

If a thunderstorm comes onshore, wind gusts of 70 mph will be likely. That would threat to cause wind damage and power outages.

These strong winds are coming from the east, which is piling water up in the bays and shoreline. Fortunately, it's low tide, so we can handle two or three feet of storm surge. However, if high tide was now, we'd be talking about moderate stage coastal flooding. We had that kind of flooding during the Jan. 3 nor'easter.

