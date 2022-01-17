 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates on the storm (scroll down for the storm, week ahead forecast)
0 Comments

Live updates on the storm (scroll down for the storm, week ahead forecast)

  • 0

12:45 a.m. - Winds are cranking.

The tropical storm force sustained wind probability did come true and will continue to do so through about 1:30 a.m. (Cape May County) to 3 a.m. (Ocean County).

The heavy winds are driven by a line of convective, air driven by the circulation of cold and warm temperatures, showers and thunderstorms. Lightning has been reported offshore with this.

RadarScope

Radar imagery in the midnight hour Monday. The area of red and bright orange on the radar is associated with the strongest winds. 

If a thunderstorm comes onshore, wind gusts of 70 mph will be likely. That would threat to cause wind damage and power outages. 

TS Force Winds

These strong winds are coming from the east, which is piling water up in the bays and shoreline. Fortunately, it's low tide, so we can handle two or three feet of storm surge. However, if high tide was now, we'd be talking about moderate stage coastal flooding. We had that kind of flooding during the Jan. 3 nor'easter. 

Winter storm flooding

Much flood damage occurs outside the zone of highest risk where properties are less likely to be insured. These streets in Atlantic City were flooded by a winter storm last February.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News