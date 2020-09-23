 Skip to main content
LIVE UPDATES: New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 200,988, deaths to 14,291
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 430, bringing the total to 200,988, Gov. Phil Murphy said during his briefing Wednesday with other state officials. There have been 7 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,291.

There have also been 1,791 probable deaths, he said.

There are 459 people hospitalized across the state, including 90 people in intensive care and 31 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The spot positivity rate is 1.93% and the rate of transmission is 1.15.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Also during the briefing, Murphy reminded residents that he will be hosting a Facebook live with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

