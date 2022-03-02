 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIVE LATIN RHYTHMS

Irresistible rhythms will fill the space at Cuba Libre on Friday nights throughout the month of March as a list of popular regional Latin cover bands take the stage each week. The live shows run from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, with Edgardo Cintron Band kicking things off Friday, March 4, followed by Ritmo Caliente on March 11; Latin Flavor on March 18; and Adrian Anthony’s Group Hipnosis on March 25. A $5 per person entertainment charge applies for all seated dinner guests beginning at 6 p.m. But you can avoid the entertainment charge by choosing unreserved seating in the Showroom bar area, or on the larger second floor, where you can still hear the band, but won’t have a direct view to the stage. After 10:30 p.m. a $10 cover charge and dress code goes into effect, and you must be 21 to enter.

