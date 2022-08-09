Little Egg man pleads guilty to charges from 2020 hit-and-run

TOMS RIVER — A Little Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty on Monday to driving drunk, as well as leaving the scene of an accident, when his car hit a bicyclist in Long Beach Township in April 2020.

John Madden, 43, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30. Prosecutors will seek a three-year prison term for charges from the crash, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

Madden also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, a charge from an unrelated shoplifting incident. The state will seek an 18-month sentence for the assault charge, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Both sentences would be served concurrently, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The crash happened in Long Beach Township along Long Beach Boulevard on April 8, 2020. Daniel Bogacz, 63, of Beach Haven, was riding his bike northbound when Madden's Jeep Liberty struck him from behind. Madden then made a U-turn, leaving the scene quickly.

Bogacz was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he was treated and released.

Law enforcement arrested Madden later that day, taking him to Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township, where he was ordered through a warrant to provide a blood sample. Tests revealed he had a blood-alcohol level of .245%, far over the .08% legal limit.

Madden also had a run-in with the law on April 4, 2020, when he pushed an off-duty state park police officer at a convenience store on Mathistown Road in Little Egg Harbor Township.

The officer was approached by a store manager, who said they witnessed Madden trying to shoplift, The officer intervened before police arrived, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Despite Madden's attempt to fight apprehension, he was detained by the off-duty officer before township police arrived.

He was taken to the Ocean County jail and released afterward, the Prosecutor's Office said.