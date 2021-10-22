 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LISA JIAMPETTI
0 comments

LISA JIAMPETTI

Party: Democrat

Age: 58

Lisa Jiampetti

Lisa Jiampetti, the Democratic candidate for Atlantic County Clerk in 2021, is the mayor of Egg Harbor City.

Residence: Egg Harbor City

Political message: When I am elected as County Clerk, I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders such as the Superintendent of Elections, the Board of Elections, mayors, local clerks, employees, and community members to craft a strategic plan that will help to improve services using a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis. Together we will make the clerk's office the best it can be!

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News