Lisa Jiampetti

Party: Democrat
Age: 58
Residence: Egg Harbor City
Political message: When I am elected as County Clerk, I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders such as the Superintendent of Elections, the Board of Elections, mayors, local clerks, employees, and community members to craft a strategic plan that will help to improve services using a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis. Together we will make the clerk's office the best it can be!
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.