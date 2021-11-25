Lions find new ways of self-destructing in loss to Bears

For Decker and the offense, there were a lot of things they could have fixed. Goff went 6-for-6 for 64 yards on the Lions opening drive, finishing with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds, but things went downhill in a hurry.

In the second quarter, with a first down at the Bears 29, the Lions were called for three straight penalties, making it first-and-30 from the 49. Goff completed two passes to running back Jamaal Williams, one for 4 yards and one for a 6-yard loss, and on third-and-32, Williams gained a yard on a draw.

“There aren’t any plays set up for third-and-32,” Goff said. “That’s not a situation that comes up very often.”

The Lions punted and the Bears only needed two plays to take a 10-7 lead on Dalton’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham.

The Bears kicked a field goal on the last play of the half to take a 13-7 lead, but Goff’s touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson put the Lions ahead by one late in the third quarter.

After the Bears punted, the Lions took over on their 10. They got the ball to their 47, but on second-and-7, they were called for a false start, followed by two holding penalties. Goff missed Reynolds on a deep ball leaving the Lions with, you guessed it, third-and-32.