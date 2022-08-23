Linwood Dedicates Library in Honor of Former Mayor Don Vass

LINWOOD — Love was in the air Aug. 16 as the city dedicated the Linwood Library to its beloved former mayor, Donald Vass. More than 100 people carved out a portion of the evening to attend the special event, honoring a true gentleman who spent two decades at the helm of the city, from 1979-1999.

Those were formidable years in Linwood. Vass always had his eye on the future but was adamant about preserving the past at the same time. Along with Linwood resident Jim Kirk, Vass helped establish the Linwood Historical Society. When the needs for the Linwood Library outgrew their one-room schoolhouse, Vass helped to secure the vacated Crestlea School to be the new home for the library.

That same library now bears his name as the bronze plaque at the entrance of the Donald B. Vass Linwood Library and Community Center was unveiled to the applause of everyone gathered for the dedication.

City Councilwoman and Library Liaison June Byrnes talked about Vass, the important work of the library he always encouraged and supported. She also vowed the Linwood Library would continue to be a gathering place for the community where education, fellowship and community partnership will flourish.

Former City Councilman Todd Gordon credits Vass for his interest and the reason he entered politics.

“Don Vass has been a mentor as well as a friend to me for many years. In preparing this proclamation for him I had the opportunity to think about the many ways Don has left his mark on the city of Linwood,” said Gordon. “The resolution highlights so many important milestones that have benefitted all residents.”

While Don Vass was mayor, Central Square was established with its upscale shops, bringing shoppers to Linwood from all over. It was a time of new schools and new neighborhoods like Fisher Woods. Recreation was expanded with the conversion of the Shore Fast rail line into the bike path that became a model for other communities statewide.

Vass had a way to encourage volunteerism as well. Angela Vass, wife of the former mayor, spoke on behalf of the Vass family at the library dedication.

“Don loves the city of Linwood and he loved being the mayor,” said Angela Vass. “He was always amazed at how people from around the town were willing to do something. When something needed to be done at the ballpark he would make a few calls and 15 people would show up to help. When we realized, we would need to somehow get the books to the new library, he made some calls and what we accomplished was amazing. We had a human chain and book by book they were carried from one spot to the current library. We had wagons, boxes, and arms filled with books. Slowly, but surely it began to take shape. It was an amazing community effort. And Don was so proud of how Linwood residents turned out to help.”

A special friend to Vass came from Florida to help recognize the former mayor. Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock Casinos and CEO of Seminole Gaming, made sure to be on hand for the dedication.

“I lost my dad when I was young. Don Vass was someone who became like a second dad to me. We initially became friends after meeting at The Rugby (now Ventura’s Offshore) on Tuesday evenings,” explained Allen. “We had lots of laughs but when I was serious and I talked with Don about my plans and what I wanted to do, he always listened and encouraged me. Some people laughed at my idea. I told him I was going to create these huge casinos in Florida and he encouraged me to follow my dream. We now have properties in 70 countries and employ more than 30,000 people. He always listened and always treated me with respect and Don is someone I really consider a true friend and I could not be happier to be here this evening in this great city. Linwood really is someplace special.”

He was quick to add Northfield and Somers Point to the list as well.

After speaking about Vass, Allen, along with his wife, Shelly, made a donation of $100,000 to the Linwood Library to continue the programming that has been the hallmark of the City of Linwood.

“The Linwood Library is a wonderful place for families to come together and share this wonderful sense of community and I hope my donation will help continue that legacy that Don has promoted for years to come,” said Allen.

Before the handshakes, photos and congratulations, Angela Vass said to the friends and family gathered, “Don and I were born and raised in Massachusetts. We moved here and quickly realized; that Linwood is home, no matter where we were born. This is such a wonderful community and I will just use the words to describe our feeling, they are the very same words that were Don’s campaign slogan for every election: Linwood proud.”